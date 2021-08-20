Left Menu

Unique water filter installed to clean Delhi's Sanjay Van Lake

The Delhi government has installed a unique kind of water filter plant in Sanjay Van Lake, which is around 4,000 umbrella grass species plant on floating rafters set up in the lake.

20-08-2021
Water filter Sanjay Van Lake, New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government has installed a unique kind of water filter plant in Sanjay Van Lake, which is around 4,000 umbrella grass species plant on floating rafters set up in the lake. "Sanjay Van Lake - spanning over 6,000 sq ft, was cleaned and rejuvenated using a unique combination of Floating wetlands and Aeration technology," tweeted AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

The installed floating boards helped clean the filthy water in the lake by absorbing all dust and insects from the water. On Friday, one of the officials and caretaker of the Lake told ANI, "We set up this with help of an organisation based in Mumbai, the main purpose to set up the plant is to avoid the stink coming from the water. As you know it is still water and can stink rapidly but after the installation of these plants, we successfully stopped it. The main food of the plant is dust and this is the speciality of this plant."

This installation work was done by Delhi Government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha, he takes the initiative with officials and helped set up this plant. "We have just begun cleaning the Sanjay Lake under 'City of lakes project'. DJB is working on its rejuvenation with a combination of floating rafters and aeration. Funding was approved in 2018. There are more than 250 lakes and all will be cleaned and beautified. Aeration equipment in the lake is being added and can maintain high dissolved oxygen levels. The bacteria will take oxygen and remove ammonia from the water," Raghav Chadha said.

"Sanjay Van Lake - spanning over 6,000 sq ft, was cleaned and rejuvenated using a unique combination of Floating wetlands and Aeration technology," he tweeted. The more lakes of the city will soon receive this kind of treatment which helps them to make beautiful and more attractive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

