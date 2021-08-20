Arunachal cabinet approves credit-linked schemes to boost agriculture, horticulture

In a bid to boost the state's economy through agriculture and horticulture, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved two credit-linked schemes, which will facilitate Rs 300 crore investment in the agro-based sectors, a minister said on Friday. The state government has earmarked Rs 60 crore of subsidy each for Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana for agriculture and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana for horticulture during the 2021-22 fiscal, he said. The credit-linked programmes will have three components - bank loans, subsidy and beneficiaries' contribution, Home Minister Bamang Felix told reporters.

During Thursday's cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, it was decided that the share of subsidy would be 45 per cent in the schemes, while a beneficiary needs to contribute 10 per cent and the rest will be bank loans, Felix, who is also the government's spokesperson, said. The schemes will be available for cultivators, self-help groups and farmer producer organisations (FPOs), he said.

Under the programmes, a farmer can get up to Rs1.6 lakh with no collateral or bank guarantee, while self-help groups can avail of up to Rs 10 lakh, the government spokesperson said. "The schemes will be available across the state, and people need to apply at the deputy commissioner office in their respective districts. We expect about 300 crore investment will be done in the sectors through these schemes. Of which, the government subsidy component will be of Rs 120 crore," Felix said. The cabinet also approved setting up of a 100-bed facility for cancer patients in Maharashtra's Mumbai, which would provide relief to families of those who are suffering from the disease and getting treatment there, the spokesperson said.

