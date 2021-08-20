Left Menu

Parliament concerns over high teenage pregnancy rate

A recent report showed that girls, as young as 10- years-old are among the 23 226 girls who fell pregnant in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:20 IST
Parliament concerns over high teenage pregnancy rate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Parliament's Multi-Party Women's Caucus (MPWC), has expressed concern over the high teenage pregnancy rate in South Africa.

A recent report showed that girls, as young as 10- years old are among the 23 226 girls who fell pregnant in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021.

According to the report, 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while over 19 000 were delivered by those between the ages of 15 and 19 years.

The report also noted that nearly 3 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 chose to terminate their pregnancies.

Expressing her concern over the staggering numbers, MPWC Chairperson Nkhensani Kate Bilankulu, warned that there is a legal age for sexual consent, and "10 years old is definitely not the age."

"These numbers were released during Women's Month, what does it mean about our young women and girl-children? I want to see all the perpetrators, be it educators or anyone else, behind bars. I call on the authorities to clearly state how many cases have been opened that relate to teenage pregnancies," Bilankulu said on Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021