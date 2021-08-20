Left Menu

U. Raja Babu appointed as Director, Research Centre Imarat of DRDO in Hyderabad

Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Scientist and Programme Director on Friday appointed as Director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier avionics laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:57 IST
U. Raja Babu appointed as Director, Research Centre Imarat of DRDO in Hyderabad
Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Scientist and Programme Director on Friday appointed as Director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier avionics laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad.

U. Raja Babu, an outstanding Scientist, DRDO is renowned for his significant contributions as Programme Director, AD at RCI. He provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and successful demonstration of Ballistic Missile Defence system capabilities.

Under his leadership, Programme AD successfully demonstrated 'Mission Shakti', India's first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT), strengthening indigenous defence capabilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021