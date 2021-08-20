Left Menu

Assam Rifles organises cycle rally to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Fit India Movement

Chandel Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a cycle rally to promote Fit India Movement and celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in collaboration with Imphal and Chandel Cycling Club on Thursday.

ANI | Chandel (Manipur) | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:14 IST
Assam Rifles organises cycle rally to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Fit India Movement
Visual of the cycle rally participants (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandel Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a cycle rally to promote Fit India Movement and celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in collaboration with Imphal and Chandel Cycling Club on Thursday. The cycle rally was flagged off from Chandel and covered the distance of 130 kilometres along the Chandel- Kakching-Thoubal-Kangla Fort route, culminating at Modi village in Chandel district.

Fifty cyclists including 40 civilian members of the local cycle clubs participated in the event. The cyclists passed through prominent places and halted in remote villages to spread awareness on India's Independence movement as well as Fit India Movement. As per the official release, enroute at Sehlon, Assam Rifles also felicitated Lamhoi Haokip, wife of Late Solet Haokip who was Azad Hind Fauj soldier, to acknowledge his contribution to India's freedom movement.

The youth clubs of Chandel and Imphal expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organizing the patriotic event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021