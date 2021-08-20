Assam Rifles organises cycle rally to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Fit India Movement

Chandel Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a cycle rally to promote Fit India Movement and celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in collaboration with Imphal and Chandel Cycling Club on Thursday. The cycle rally was flagged off from Chandel and covered the distance of 130 kilometres along the Chandel- Kakching-Thoubal-Kangla Fort route, culminating at Modi village in Chandel district.

Fifty cyclists including 40 civilian members of the local cycle clubs participated in the event. The cyclists passed through prominent places and halted in remote villages to spread awareness on India's Independence movement as well as Fit India Movement. As per the official release, enroute at Sehlon, Assam Rifles also felicitated Lamhoi Haokip, wife of Late Solet Haokip who was Azad Hind Fauj soldier, to acknowledge his contribution to India's freedom movement.

The youth clubs of Chandel and Imphal expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organizing the patriotic event. (ANI)

