Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces in the wee hours on Friday neutralized two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Khrew Chowk area in Pulwama.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Security forces in the wee hours on Friday neutralized two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Khrew Chowk area in Pulwama. "The neutralised terrorists belonging to the proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen have been identified as Musaib Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Khrew Pampore and Muzamil Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chakoora," CRPF said.

The joint Cordon and Search Operation (CaSO) was launched by the troops of 185 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) based on the intelligence input indicating the presence of terrorists in Khrew Chowk area. When the troops began the search after placing an impregnable cordon, the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the troops.

"The troops took cover and retaliated with fire and an encounter ensued. When the firing stopped, the troops searched the encounter site and recovered bodies of terrorists along with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol," CRPF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

