Kashmir University, INTACH organise seminar on historical significance of graveyards

The Kashmir University and Indian National Trust for Art Culture Heritages (INTACH)-Kashmir chapter organised the first seminar on the historical significance of graveyards in Srinagar on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:32 IST
A visual from the seminar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kashmir University and Indian National Trust for Art Culture Heritages (INTACH)-Kashmir chapter organised the first seminar on the historical significance of graveyards in Srinagar on Friday. The purpose of the seminar is to highlight the significance and cultural values of historical graveyards situated in Srinagar city. The seminar will help the younger generation to learn more about history, and such seminars will help the youngsters to enhance their knowledge of the historical background of the valley.

Shabnam Bakshi, Scholar, Department of history, said, "This seminar is about the historical significance of graveyards. We had started the projects from the Sultanate period. It denotes how the change happened from the ancient period to the medieval. It also donates how changes happened in culture, language and political system." "This seminar was about the earliest graveyards of Kashmir, dating back to Sultanate period - mostly 14th century and two graveyards of 15th century. This seminar was a study we had done on the sites. These stones in graves are repositories of information in terms of calligraphy, languages used on these graves, etc. We also documented the design of these stones, ornamentation and kind of motives," Mehran Qureshi, Organiser, told ANI

Gulshan Majeed, a History professor at the university, said, "The study on graveyard is a huge topic and a lot of work needs to be done on this. The culture is almost 3,500 years back. The graveyards tell us about the people who remained in power. It specifies less about the common people. When we study about them, we will get to know about the history of people who lived here." (ANI)

