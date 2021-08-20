Those adopting micro-irrigation will be given immediate tubewell connection: Hry CM

Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said tubewell connections will be issued immediately to those adopting micro-irrigation. He was speaking in the state assembly here on a Calling Attention motion moved by opposition Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary.

Khattar said a provision has been made to provide 85 percent subsidy to those adopting micro-irrigation and highlighted that there is a continuous decline in groundwater level in the state.

"Due to the over-exploitation of water, a situation of water crisis would arise in the coming time. In many areas, the water level is going down by 1 to 1.5 metres every year, which is a matter of serious concern. If this is not stopped, then there is a possibility that a serious crisis situation would arise in the coming time," he said, stressing on steps needed to conserve water.

He said that the government has provided an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre to the farmers who do not sow water-guzzling paddy so as to ensure that situation of water crisis does not arise.

Under this scheme, farmers have sown alternative crops other than paddy in one lakh acres. This year the target is to increase it to two lakh acres, he said.

Replying to the Calling Attention motion, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said despite of the outbreak of COVID-19, Haryana DISCOMs have released 13,636 new tube well connections in the state from November 11, 2019 to August 8, 2021.

However, Chaudhary sought to know from the minister the number of current pending applications after which the chief minister gave a detailed reply.

Khattar said that after the announcement on December 27, 2018, thousands of people had applied for tubewell connections within four days.

After this, they were asked to deposit Rs 30,000, but out of 84,000 people, only 56,000 deposited the amount.

Our priority is to provide tubewell connections to the depositors, he said.

