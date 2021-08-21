Army jawan dies after falling into gorge in J&K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-08-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 00:46 IST
- Country:
- India
An Army jawan died after falling into a 40-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
At around 1.15 pm, while operating along the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range during a planned counter-terrorist operation, Sepoy Lovepreet Singh (23) fell into the gorge, they said. He was acting as a guide to the Army contingent that was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar, the officials added.
Advertisement
Singh belonged to Punjab's Gurdaspur. He is survived by his parents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pir Panjal
- Gurdaspur
- Kashmir
- Bagsar
- Jammu
- Poonch
- Army
- Sepoy Lovepreet Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak establishment controlling 'family business' of selling Kashmir narrative, uses issue as survival strategy: Report
Parliamentary panel chaired Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likely to visit Kashmir, Ladakh
PAC chaired by Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likely to visit Kashmir, Ladakh this month
Parliamentary panel chaired by Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likely to visit Kashmir, Ladakh
Jammu erupts in celebration after Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Olympics