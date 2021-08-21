Army jawan dies after falling into gorge in J&K's Poonch

An Army jawan died after falling into a 40-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

At around 1.15 pm, while operating along the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range during a planned counter-terrorist operation, Sepoy Lovepreet Singh (23) fell into the gorge, they said. He was acting as a guide to the Army contingent that was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar, the officials added.

Singh belonged to Punjab's Gurdaspur. He is survived by his parents.

