PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-08-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 00:46 IST
Army jawan dies after falling into gorge in J&K's Poonch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Army jawan died after falling into a 40-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

At around 1.15 pm, while operating along the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range during a planned counter-terrorist operation, Sepoy Lovepreet Singh (23) fell into the gorge, they said. He was acting as a guide to the Army contingent that was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar, the officials added.

Singh belonged to Punjab's Gurdaspur. He is survived by his parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

