Two elephants electrocuted in Assam's Baksa

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-08-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 09:10 IST
Two elephants were killed after they came in contact with illegally installed electric fences in Assam's Baksa district near the Bhutan border, a forest official said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Koroibari area near the Batabari Forest Range on Friday, he said.

The elephants, both adult females, came down from the Bhutan Hills in search of food, he added.

A person, identified as Reshan Daimary, who had allegedly installed the electric fences to protect his crops, surrendered before the police.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the official said.

''Daimary will be taken into custody and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act,'' he said. This is the third incident of electrocution of elephants this year amid a growing human-elephant conflict with illegal electric fences having claimed the lives of 13 jumbos so far, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

