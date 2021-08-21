IMD issue orange alert for Delhi, thunderstorms, rain likely to continue

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital. "Delhi has been declared under orange alert following heavy and continuous rain which caused several inundations," said IMD.

It also said that the thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. Delhi in the early morning witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, leading to waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in several areas.

Advertisement

Delhi's Safdarjung airport records 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today. This is the season's highest one-day rain. According to IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung reported 73.2 mm rain during 2:30 am to 5:30 am of August 21.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Kosli, Charkhidadri, Bhiwani, Meham, Nuh (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Jattari (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar, Kotputli, Nagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan)," IMD said in a tweet.

Heavy downpour since yesterday has caused waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Several roads near ITO, Pragati Maidan were waterlogged after heavy rainfall. Traffic movement is affected in several areas due to waterlogging, says Delhi Traffic Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)