Left Menu

17 fresh FIRs registered against BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai; total FIRs now 36

Mumbai police on Saturday registered 17 new FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister Narayan Rane in different parts of Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 11:42 IST
17 fresh FIRs registered against BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai; total FIRs now 36
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Saturday registered 17 new FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister Narayan Rane in different parts of Mumbai. Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray today filed 17 new FIRs against BJP's rally in Mumbai for flouting Covid-19 norms. Till Friday, 19 FIRs were registered against the BJP leaders and workers in different police stations of Mumbai and with the new cases being filed the total number of FIRs registered has risen to 36.

The new FIRs were registered in Mulund, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Pant Nagar, Khar, Santacruz, Powai, MIDC, Saki Naka, Meghwadi, Goregaon, Charkop, Borivali and MHB police stations in Mumbai. Rane on Thursday began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai despite the restrictions from the Mumbai Police. Many opposition leaders objected to the rally in view of the ongoing pandemic in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Bhai Jagtap had slammed BJP for disregarding the pandemic situation in the state and holding the rally. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had also refuted BJP's claims of the Maharashtra government targetting their party and asserted that Covid-19 guidelines must be followed by all the people irrespective of their political background. Rane himself on Friday condemned the Maharashtra government for its failure to tackle the pandemic situation in the state and said he would continue his rally despite FIRs fired against his yatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021