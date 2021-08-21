Left Menu

Man dies after jumping into fire pit during Muharram in Andhra's Kurnool

A 60-year-old man died after allegedly jumped into a pit of fire (Peerla Gundam') set up as part of Muharram observance in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, police said.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man died after allegedly jumped into a pit of fire (Peerla Gundam') set up as part of Muharram observance in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, police said. The incident took place on Thursday and according to Owk police, sub-inspector, Jagadeeswar Reddy, the man was in a highly inebriated state.

"Venkata Subbaiah (60) of Kashipuam village in Owk rural Mandal of Kurnool district is a chronic alcoholic. On Thursday night he went to see 'Peerla Gundam' (fire pit) arranged on the eve of Muharram in Sunkesula village. He was fully drunk and attempted several times to jump into the fire. Local people and police however managed to stop him two times," "When police were out of sight, Venkata Subbaiah jumped into the fire pit all of a sudden," he added.

Bystanders and police immediately rushed and pulled him out of the pit, but he sustained burn injuries and died. The Owk police has registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

