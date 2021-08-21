Left Menu

Devotees throng Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on occasion of Onam

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of devotees thronged Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday on the occasion of Onam.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-08-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 12:05 IST
Devotees throng Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on occasion of Onam
Devotees visiting Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple (Photo/AN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of devotees thronged Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday on the occasion of Onam. The devotees offered prayers while following precautionary measures against coronavirus.

"This time we are celebrating Onam with a lot of restrictions and limitations. We cannot hang around so much. It's a simple celebration," said a devotee visiting the temple. Onam is an annual harvest festival celebrated by Malayalees. It falls in Chingam month, the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The festival commemorates Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar. The celebrations spread over 10 days marking the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic situation is still serious in Kerala as the state on Friday reported 20,224 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths, taking the total caseload to 37,86,797 and the death toll to 19,345. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021