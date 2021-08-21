Left Menu

Mumbai receives moderate rainfall

Maharashtra's Mumbai received moderate rainfall on Saturday, dropping the mercury in the city.

Updated: 21-08-2021 12:29 IST
Visuals from CST road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra's Mumbai received moderate rainfall on Saturday, dropping the mercury in the city. Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

They also predicted light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs, over the next 48 hours. Mumbai has been receiving moderate rainfall since yesterday night, however, no significant waterlogging was reported.

"Moderate to Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Beed, Latur, Osmanabd. Moderate spells of rain likely over Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Jalgaon, Dhule, Sangli and Parbhani," the Regional Meteorological Center predicted yesterday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital.

Parts of Delhi also witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

