Man who set himself ablaze in front of SC dies of burn injuries
A man who had allegedly set himself ablaze outside the Supreme Court here has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, Delhi Police said.
A man who had allegedly set himself ablaze outside the Supreme Court here has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, Delhi Police said. The man along with a woman had set themselves on fire outside Gate Number D of the apex court on August 16.
Both were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment after sustaining severe burns. The woman is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment, police said. According to the police, both had recorded a live video on Facebook before they attempted suicide.
An inquiry is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)
