Left Menu

Man who set himself ablaze in front of SC dies of burn injuries

A man who had allegedly set himself ablaze outside the Supreme Court here has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 12:43 IST
Man who set himself ablaze in front of SC dies of burn injuries
Visual from Supreme Court (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who had allegedly set himself ablaze outside the Supreme Court here has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, Delhi Police said. The man along with a woman had set themselves on fire outside Gate Number D of the apex court on August 16.

Both were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment after sustaining severe burns. The woman is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment, police said. According to the police, both had recorded a live video on Facebook before they attempted suicide.

An inquiry is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021