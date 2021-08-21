NTPC commissions 15 MW floating solar capacity at Simhadri

NTPC on Saturday announced commercial commissioning of a 15MW capacity at the floating solar PV project in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the installed capacity of the floating solar PV project at Simhadri stands at 25 MW. ''Consequent upon successful commissioning of 15 MW capacity, Simhadri Floating Solar PV Project at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh is hereby declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 10:00 Hrs. of 21.08.2021,'' a BSE filing said. With this, the installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group stands at 53,475 MW and 66,900 MW, respectively.

