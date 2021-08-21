Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: School teacher providing technology enabled education to underprivileged kids for 13 years

Trying to bring a positive change in the lives of underprivileged children in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh, a school teacher Ishwari Kumar Sinha has been providing technology enabled education to them for 13 years.

ANI | Balod (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-08-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 13:30 IST
Chhattisgarh: School teacher providing technology enabled education to underprivileged kids for 13 years
Ishwari Kumar Sinha teaching kids in Balod (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trying to bring a positive change in the lives of underprivileged children in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh, a school teacher Ishwari Kumar Sinha has been providing technology enabled education to them for 13 years. Sinha, a government school teacher in Balod, said he started this endeavour in 2011 by buying a small sound system to equip children with technology. "There were 300 students in the school when I was posted here in 2008. The government funds were utilised for the fundamental needs of the school. So to acquaint these kids with technology, I bought a small sound system in 2011," he said.

Sinha further added that he had spent around Rs 8 lakhs in the last 13 years of service and another school teacher and panchayat also supported him in this initiative. Asked about how this idea came to him, Sinha said he himself belonged to a village in Rajim where they were bereft of any facilities and he wanted to make a change for these kids.

Sinha has been teaching kids at home for a year now as the schools in the state shut down in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Balod District Collector Janmejay Mahobe praised Sinha for his devotion to education. "Ishwari Kumar Sinha has been doing good work in the field of education. He takes a personal interest in his students. He understands technology and educates the students with the help of the same. His devotion to education is an example for other teachers here," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021