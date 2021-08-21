Left Menu

'No place for them in Valley': Maj Gen Rashim Bali after 3 terrorists killed in Tral encounter

After three terrorists including one of Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) involved in the gunning down of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita were killed in today's encounter at Tral, Major General Rashim Bali of GOC Victor force on Saturday said there is no place for terrorists in the valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:40 IST
Major General Rashim Bali of GOC Victor force. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After three terrorists including one of Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) involved in the gunning down of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita were killed in today's encounter at Tral, Major General Rashim Bali of GOC Victor force on Saturday said there is no place for terrorists in the valley. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Bali said, "We came to know that the three terrorists were operating in the area for a long time. Their elimination has sent a strong message that there is no place for them in the Valley."

JeM terrorist Wakeel Shah who was involved in the gunning down of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita this June was among three terrorists killed by security forces in an encounter at Nagbaeran Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Saturday, police said. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, said, "JeM terrorist Wakeel Shah, involved in the killing of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita killed in today's encounter at Tral."

Meanwhile, two AK-47 rifles, one SLR and other warlike stores have been recovered from the three terrorists killed in the Tral encounter, according to the Defence PRO. An encounter between terrorists and the security forces had broken out in the upper reaches of the forested area of Nagbaeran Tral this morning. (ANI)

