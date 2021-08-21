Left Menu

32 injured after bus rolls down cliff in Himachal's Solan district

As many as 32 people were injured after a bus rolled down a cliff in Barotiwala of Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, informed State Disaster Management Authority.

ANI | Solan (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 32 people were injured after a bus rolled down a cliff in Barotiwala of Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, informed State Disaster Management Authority. All injured are being treated at a local hospital.

Further details awaited. Earlier on Thursday, a total of forty-three people died and 35 got injured in an accident as a bus fell into a deep gorge near the Banjar area in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

