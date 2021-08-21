Left Menu

Mangalore: One arrested for smuggling gold concealed in hairbands from Dubai

One man was arrested on Saturday from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai.

ANI | Mangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-08-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:06 IST
Mangalore: One arrested for smuggling gold concealed in hairbands from Dubai
Smuggled gold (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One man was arrested on Saturday from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai. The gold, in form of wires, was concealed inside beads of ladies' hairbands and weighed 115 grams, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) informed.

The arrested accused hailed from Murdeshwar and had arrived from Dubai when he was arrested. The gold has been seized and a case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021