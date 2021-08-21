Mangalore: One arrested for smuggling gold concealed in hairbands from Dubai
One man was arrested on Saturday from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai.
ANI | Mangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-08-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
One man was arrested on Saturday from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai. The gold, in form of wires, was concealed inside beads of ladies' hairbands and weighed 115 grams, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) informed.
The arrested accused hailed from Murdeshwar and had arrived from Dubai when he was arrested. The gold has been seized and a case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
1,058-km metro network under construction in 27 cities: Union minister Puri
Currently 721 km of metro line under operation in 18 Indian cities; 1,058-km network in 27 more under construction: Union minister Puri.
1,058-km metro network under construction in 27 cities: Union minister Puri
1,058-km metro network under construction in 27 cities: Union Minister Puri
HCL Infosystems posts Rs 40.58 cr profit in Q1