Left Menu

Ghaziabad residential colony gets inundated in heavy rains

A residential building in Ghaziabad was inundated on Saturday as water from the adjoining lake broke the boundary wall of the society in the wake of heavy rains.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:26 IST
Ghaziabad residential colony gets inundated in heavy rains
Water accumulated in Bharat City in Ghaziabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A residential building in Ghaziabad was inundated on Saturday as water from the adjoining lake broke the boundary wall of the society in the wake of heavy rains. Residents of Bharat Society here said that the boundary wall of their society adjoins a seasonal lake in which water from all the surrounding societies gets accumulated. During the rainy season the water level in the lake overflows and causing the wall of their society to crack. Water gets collected in the basement of the society causing unhygienic conditions in the surroundings.

Residents also expressed concern over the accumulation of contaminated water in the building and urged the authorities to look for a permanent solution to the problem. "There is no sewerage arrangement in the society. The vehicles in the parking also get damaged due to this water," said Arun Kumar, a resident of the society.

"This water gets mixed with the drinking water due to which we suffer from infections like diarrhoea. I myself suffered from the infection for two weeks last year," said Ved, another resident. The residents also complained about the recurring nature of this problem. "It happens every year. Last year also the wall broke and the builder got a new one constructed. But we want a permanent solution," said Brijesh Jha, a resident.

Delhi-NCR regions witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday causing waterlogging in many areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021