Left Menu

Narrow escape for bus carrying 14 passengers after landslide in Uttarakhand's Nainital

A bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escaped a landslide in Nainital on Friday. No casualties have been reported.

ANI | Nainital | Updated: 21-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:47 IST
Narrow escape for bus carrying 14 passengers after landslide in Uttarakhand's Nainital
Passengers escaping from the bus. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escaped a landslide in Nainital on Friday. No casualties have been reported. The alert bus driver stopped the bus before rocks started falling off a mountain on the road.

Some passengers got down from the bus with their luggage and started running in the opposite direction from the landslide site. The bus driver too drove the vehicle in reverse to reach a safe place. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for two days, prompting the state disaster response force (SDRF) to put all its teams in alert mode. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021