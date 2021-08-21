HM Amit Shah greets people on Onam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted the people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam, and hoped that the festival brings joy and prosperity to everyone.Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.Onam signifies peace and harmony. On this auspicious festival, I extend my warm greetings to all our Malayalee sisters and brothers around the world.
''Onam signifies peace and harmony. On this auspicious festival, I extend my warm greetings to all our Malayalee sisters and brothers around the world. May the flavours of Sadya and the musical beats of Pulikali bring an abundance of joy and prosperity to all. Happy Onam,'' Shah tweeted.
