Synthetic milk factory busted in Mathura, 2 held

A synthetic milk factory was unearthed in a village here with the arrest of two accused Saturday, police said.

In a joint raid by Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and the police in Naugaon village that falls under Chhata Kotwali station, the two accused – Salman Khan and Shabir Khan – were caught red-handed.

The accused would prepare synthetic milk and then convert it into Khoya, officials said.

They were freezing about two quintals of Khoya (solidified synthetic milk) at ‘Ishu dairy’ when police reached the spot, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirish Chandra said.

Both the accused are residents of Naugaon.

Two hundred litres of synthetic milk, 20 packets containing 10 Kg Khoya each, one tin of Palmolein oil, 28 bottles of shampoo, one tin of vanaspati ghee, 10 kg dry milk powder and other ingredients were recovered from them, police said, adding investigation in the case was on to nab others involved in the trade.

