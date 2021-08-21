U.S. officials say 2,500 Americans have been evacuated from Kabul in past week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:59 IST
United States
The United States has evacuated 2,500 Americans from Kabul over the past week, senior U.S. officials said on Saturday, adding that Washington is fighting against "time and space" to evacuate people from Afghanistan.
Briefing reporters at the Pentagon, Major General William Taylor said a total of 17,000 people have so far been evacuated including the 2,500 Americans. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he did not have a "perfect figure" on how many Americans remain in Kabul and Afghanistan more broadly.
