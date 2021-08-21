Left Menu

Light to moderate intensity rain likely in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hrs: IMD

The residents of Delhi and nearby areas are likely to witness light to moderate intensity rainfall during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:59 IST
Light to moderate intensity rain likely in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hrs: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The residents of Delhi and nearby areas are likely to witness light to moderate intensity rainfall during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Saturday. In a tweet by the weather agency, it read, "21/08/2021: 19:20 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, Chapraula, Indirapuram, Sadabad, Atrauli, Narora, Pahasu, Gabhana, Pilakhua, Sahaswan (U.P),...."

"Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Panipat, Kosli, Rohtak, Gohana, Bawal, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, Jhajjar, Jind (Haryana), Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," read the tweet. The localities in the national capital have been witnessing rainfall since yesterday. In a tweet, the Meteorological Department informed that "Rainfall recorded from 0830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of today, the 21st August, 2021: Ridge-22.0 mm; Palam-10.0 mm; Safdarjung-5.0 mm; Ayanagar-4.0 mm."

Earlier today, IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall which caused several inundations. "Today's 138.8 mm rainfall in Delhi is the ninth highest in last 62 years for August and the highest after 2007 for the month," the IMD said.

Delhi's Safdarjung airport records 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today. This is the season's highest one-day rain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021