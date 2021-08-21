Delhi: DMRC to start operations early on Rakshabandhan

In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start its operations early for the occasion on Sunday. Operations will begin from 6:30 AM on the pink line and 6:00 AM on the magenta line on Sunday. Passengers will be able to board on the metro on the red line from 5:30 AM and on the blue line extension from 6 am.

"Service Update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," tweeted the DMRC on its official Twitter handle on Friday. "Service Update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 5:30 AM on red line extension and 6:00 AM on blue line extension on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," further tweeted DMRC.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. (ANI)

