Left Menu

Delhi: DMRC to start operations early on Rakshabandhan

In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start its operations early for the occasion on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:15 IST
Delhi: DMRC to start operations early on Rakshabandhan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start its operations early for the occasion on Sunday. Operations will begin from 6:30 AM on the pink line and 6:00 AM on the magenta line on Sunday. Passengers will be able to board on the metro on the red line from 5:30 AM and on the blue line extension from 6 am.

"Service Update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," tweeted the DMRC on its official Twitter handle on Friday. "Service Update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 5:30 AM on red line extension and 6:00 AM on blue line extension on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," further tweeted DMRC.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021