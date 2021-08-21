Left Menu

Lebanese c.bank to provide $225 mln in financing for fuel

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese central bank will open a temporary account providing additional subsidies for fuel imports up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of September, senior Lebanese officials decided on Saturday, in a bid to ease the fuel crisis.

A statement issued after a meeting of officials including President Michel Aoun and central bank governor Riad Salameh said the ministry of energy would issue fuel prices.

