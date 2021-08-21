Left Menu

Delhi: Boy dead after falling in drain in Seelampur

A boy died after falling in a drain near Nag Devta Mandir in Delhi's Seelampur on Saturday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A boy died after falling in a drain near Nag Devta Mandir in Delhi's Seelampur on Saturday, the police said. The police received a PCR call in the afternoon about a boy of 15-16 years of age, falling in a drain near Nag Devta Mandir, Seelampur.

The police team immediately rushed to the spot and pulled the boy out of the drain with the public, fire tenders, and divers. "He was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead," said the police.

During the investigation, the "identity of the deceased boy has not been established yet. The dead body has been preserved. Prima-facie, it has emerged that deceased boy was a ragpicker and lost his balance while crossing drain and fell down." Delhi has been receiving continuous rainfall since Friday, prompting India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the city. Safdarjung airport recorded 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today which is the highest single-day rainfall for the month of August since 1961.

"All time highest rain for the month of August recorded at Safdarjung was 184.0 mm on 2nd August 1961," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

