Steel magnate L N Mittal meets Odisha CM, visits Paradip port

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:24 IST
Global steel giant ArcelorMittal's Executive Chairman L N Mittal on Saturday called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and visited Paradip Port in connection with a proposed mega steel project in Kendrapara district.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India on March 4 this year had signed an MoU with the state government for setting up a 12 MTPA greenfield steel facility at an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

The Chief Minister’s Office released photographs of Mittal meeting Patnaik at the latter's residence but there was no official word on the discussion between the two either from the state government or the steel major. However, an industries department official said Mittal has sought the state government's cooperation for grounding its mega steel facility in Kendrapara, located some kilometres away from the Paradip Port. Mittal toured Paradip Port with officials in the restricted area. Taking to Twitter, the Paradip Port Trust said, “Glad to host Shri Lakshmi N Mittal, Executive Chairman, @ArcelorMittal, who visited @paradipport to see the Port #infrastracture. @kumarlvinitk Chairman, PPT joined over VC in the deliberations. Shri AK Bose, Dy. Chairman along with other Sr officials was present.” The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) also posted some pictures of Mittal holding discussions with port officials.

