Priest falls from hillock, dies in Andhra's Anantapur

A priest died after he fell from a hillock while returning from Gampa Mallayya Konda, after offering prayer at a temple here on Saturday.

ANI | Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A priest died after he fell from a hillock while returning from Gampa Mallayya Konda, after offering prayer at a temple here on Saturday. "This mishap took place at around 9 am this morning," informed Vamsikrishna, Sub-Inspector Singanamala.

"Gampa Mallayya Konda is at hillock in forest area in Singanamala mandal of Anantapur district. In that hillock is offered prayers only on Saturdays of Shravan month, in the year. As part of that tradition, priest Papayya was returning from the hillock this morning. He accidentally fell down and died on the spot," he further said. The police had filed a case of accidental death due to falling from a hillock under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The investigation is underway. (ANI)

