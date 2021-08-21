Left Menu

Rakshabandhan: 'Didi rakhis' in huge demand in Siliguri markets

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, markets in Siliguri were seen flooded with 'didi rakhis', symbolising the recent victory of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the recently held polls. Banerjee is popularly referred as "Didi".

Visual of Mahabirsthan Bazaar in Siliguri (Photo/ANI).
Ahead of Rakshabandhan, markets in Siliguri were seen flooded with 'didi rakhis', symbolising the recent victory of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the recently held polls. Banerjee is popularly referred as "Didi" . At the Mahabirsthan Bazaar, several customers were seen purchasing "Didi rakhis" (Mamata Banerjee)'s Rakhi in the city of Siliguri.

Santu Sarkar, a customer at Mahabirsthan Bazaar said, "This year, rakhis are interesting. I found Mamata didi's rakhi at a shop. Mamata didi had won the election recently and her popularity is massive in Bengal. So, I decided to purchase Mamata rakhi and it will be given to my relatives to mark the celebration of Rakshabandhan." MD Jakir, a shopkeeper from Mahabirsthan Bazaar in Siliguri said, "I always try to bring something special to every festival. Here, there is a huge demand for Mamata didi's rakhi."

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. This year the auspicious day will fall on August 22. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

