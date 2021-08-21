Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown till Sept 6 with additional relaxations

Extending the lockdown till September 6 with additional relaxations, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from August 23.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:47 IST
Extending the lockdown till September 6 with additional relaxations, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from August 23. The state government allowed schools for students of classes 9 to 12 to reopen from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity, further stated the Tamil Nadu government.

All shops has been allowed to operate till 9 pm and can function till 10 pm from August 23 while IT-related organisations can function with a 100 per cent workforce. All colleges to function from September 1 on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

