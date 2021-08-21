Left Menu

Cops injured in clash with locals in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A dozen of police personnel were injured in a clash with locals over animal sacrifice in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:16 IST
Cops injured in clash with locals in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Visuals from Bihar's Muzaffarpur (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dozen of police personnel were injured in a clash with locals over animal sacrifice in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday. The incident took place in Deoria in the Muzaffarpur district where some locals were allegedly sacrificing animals despite prohibition.

According to Police, some locals pelted stones on police personnel who came to stop them from sacrificing animals. Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (West) Muzaffarpur said, "On last Friday of Sawan, people offer prayers and sacrifice animals. In a meeting, it was decided that there would be a ban on sacrifice this year. In violation of the mutual agreement, some people were adamant about sacrificing animals and started pelting stones at policemen in which a dozen of policemen were injured. The situation is now under control and miscreants are being identified." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021