Metro services affected for 3 hours on section of Pink Line

Several passengers faced discomfort as services were affected for about three hours on a section of the Pink Line due to a technical snag on Saturday night.

Services between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden stations were affected due to a technical issue with the OHE (overhead equipment) line, sources said.

The Pink Line was fully connected, end-to-end after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged.

The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line spans 38 stations.

The snag occurred about 7 pm and was fixed around 10 pm, sources said.

Earlier, the DMRC tweeted at 7.17 pm: ''Pink Line Update Delay in service between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden. Normal services on all other lines''.

Around 10.11 pm, it tweeted: ''Pink Line Update. ''Normal service has resumed''.

''There was a delay on the Pink Line between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden due to an OHE-related issue. It was resolved and services were normalised around 10 pm. It was not a major issue,'' a source said.

Many commuters had taken to Twitter to share the hardship faced by them due to the long delay in services.

