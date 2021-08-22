Left Menu

Metro services affected for 3 hours on section of Pink Line

Normal service has resumed.There was a delay on the Pink Line between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden due to an OHE-related issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 00:10 IST
Metro services affected for 3 hours on section of Pink Line
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several passengers faced discomfort as services were affected for about three hours on a section of the Pink Line due to a technical snag on Saturday night.

Services between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden stations were affected due to a technical issue with the OHE (overhead equipment) line, sources said.

The Pink Line was fully connected, end-to-end after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged.

The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line spans 38 stations.

The snag occurred about 7 pm and was fixed around 10 pm, sources said.

Earlier, the DMRC tweeted at 7.17 pm: ''Pink Line Update Delay in service between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden. Normal services on all other lines''.

Around 10.11 pm, it tweeted: ''Pink Line Update. ''Normal service has resumed''.

''There was a delay on the Pink Line between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden due to an OHE-related issue. It was resolved and services were normalised around 10 pm. It was not a major issue,'' a source said.

Many commuters had taken to Twitter to share the hardship faced by them due to the long delay in services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

