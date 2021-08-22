Left Menu

Algeria posts GDP growth of 2.3% in the first quarter

OPEC member Algeria's economy relies heavily on oil and gas which account for 9% of its total export revenue and 60% of the state budget. The country's oil and gas sector grew 7.5% in the January-March period after a 13.3% contraction a year earlier, figures issued by the National Statistics Bureau showed. The non-energy sector grew by 1.4% after shrinking 1.2% a year earlier, the figures showed.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 22-08-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 00:23 IST
Algeria posts GDP growth of 2.3% in the first quarter
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.3% in the first quarter of this year helped by a better performance from the energy sector, official data showed on Saturday, after a 3.9% contraction a year earlier. OPEC member Algeria's economy relies heavily on oil and gas which account for 9% of its total export revenue and 60% of the state budget.

The country's oil and gas sector grew 7.5% in the January-March period after a 13.3% contraction a year earlier, figures issued by the National Statistics Bureau showed. The non-energy sector grew by 1.4% after shrinking 1.2% a year earlier, the figures showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021