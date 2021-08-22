Left Menu

Railway projects in Odisha will provide employment opportunities, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reviewed the status of Railway projects during his visit to the Jeypore area of Koraput district.

22-08-2021
Railway Minister with the officials in Jeypore, Odisha. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reviewed the status of Railway projects during his visit to the Jeypore area of Koraput district. Railway officials briefed him about the progress of the Jeypore-Malkangiri, Jeypore-Nawarangpur and Therubali-Gunupur railway line projects.

During the review, Minister stressed expediting the projects. Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of these projects and said that these lines will provide "better connectivity to economically and socially backward areas of Odisha." "These will positively impact the overall development of the region and create more employment opportunities," he added.

Minister also discussed the new prospects of the area. At Junagarh, while addressing a function Shri Vaishnaw assured about expediting railway projects in the Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency.

During his visit to the Koraput, Jeypore and Junagarh area today, Vaishnaw participated in various public functions. He also met a number of beneficiaries of various Central Government welfare programmes. (ANI)

