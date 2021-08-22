Police constable booked for molesting minor girl in Thane

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in the Dombivli area of Thane district in Maharastra on August 19. According to Dombivli Police, the accused have been arrested and suspended from his duty.

The police informed that the incident took place on August 19. The victim and the accused were living in the same building. The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POSCO).

Advertisement

He has been produced before the court, where he was remanded in police custody for two days. Further investigations is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)