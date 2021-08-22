Left Menu

Woman kills 2-year-old nephew, dumps body in Delhi nalla

A 24-year-old woman who allegedly abducted and murdered her two-year-old nephew and dumped the body in a nalla in Punjabi Bagh area here has been arrested along with her husband who assisted in the crime, Delhi police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 09:15 IST
A 24-year-old woman who allegedly abducted and murdered her two-year-old nephew and dumped the body in a nalla in Punjabi Bagh area here has been arrested along with her husband who assisted in the crime, Delhi police said. The accused identified as the Yamuna and her husband Rajesh, residents of a slum cluster of Raghubir Nagar in Khyala and used to earn a living by begging on the streets. The duo was arrested on Saturday.

According to police, the motive of the murder was jealousy as Yamuna felt that her mother did not love her as much as the toddler. Yamuna, with the help of Rajesh first allegedly kidnapped the boy and then strangulated him. To make sure that the toddler was dead, the couple then drowned him in a filthy, flooded and weedy area of Punjabi Bagh's Ganda Nala, the police said.

Police tracked down the accused with the aid of CCTV footage within a 5 km stretch of the crime scene. Police took the help of almost 150 people including 89 civilians and 32 workers of the flood department to recover the boy's body. A case against the accused has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

