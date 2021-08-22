Festival of love, affection, trust: President Kovind extends greetings on Rakshabandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that is a symbol of "love, affection and trust," said President Ram Nath Kovind while extending his greetings to people on Sunday. The President also urged people to build a harmonious society where safety and dignity of women are given utmost importance.

"Raksha Bandhan greetings to all fellow citizens! The festival is a symbol of love, affection and trust. Let us resolve to build a harmonious society where safety and dignity of women are given utmost importance and they fulfil their aspirations freely," he said in an official statement. The festival commemorates the bond of siblings and is celebrated annually across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of 'Rakshabandhan'."

"My heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, which shows the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. May this day bring joy and happiness in the lives of all of you, and there should always be love in the lives of all brothers and sisters," said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Several other Union Ministers also greeted the nation on Raksha Bandhan including Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Wishing healthy life and progress to all women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Rakshabandhan. I wish all the sisters a healthy life and progress. May this festival bring lots of happiness in your life." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda was also among the list of political leaders who extended their warm wishes.

Meanwhile, a unique greeting from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla came today with a video message. "This holy festival of virtuous affection of brother and sister is a symbol of our rich religious-cultural heritage," he said.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is celebrated with furore and enthusiasm across the country. Traditionally, on this day, sisters symbolically express their love by tying a sacred thread around their brother's wrist. (ANI)

