Uttarakhand Minister's husband fails to appear before Bareilly Court in 31-yr-old murder case

A Bareilly court on Sunday postponed the hearing in a 31-year-old murder case after one of the accused in the matter, Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, failed to appear before the Court. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 10.

Girdhari Lal Sahu. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A Bareilly court on Sunday postponed the hearing in a 31-year-old murder case after one of the accused in the matter, Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, failed to appear before the Court. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 10. Sahu is the husband of Uttarakhand's Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya and is accused of the June 1990 killing of a Jain couple.

The Bareilly court had on August 6 issued a non-bailable warrant against Sahu. Three other accused in the case had been sent to jail. The case of double murder was lodged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder, Section 120A for criminal conspiracy, and Section 441 of IPC for forging false sale deeds to capture land and property.

Charges of double murder had been framed against 11 people including Harishankar alias Pappu, Jagdish Saran Gupta of Mohalla Brahamapura of Thana Kotwali in Badaun, Bhagwan Das of Rohali Tola, KP Verma of Katra Chand Khan, Sabir, Yogesh Chandra of Sheeshgarh, Bajruddin of Amla, Naresh Kurmi of Bhuta, Harpal of Fatehganj West, Poonam alias Sunita alias Guddi of Badaun. (ANI)

