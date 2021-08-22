Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) on Monday in the national capital.
The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the Central Government's brownfield infrastructure assets.
According to a statement issued by the NITI Ayog, the NMP will serve as a medium-term roadmap for the Asset Monetisation initiative of Centre, besides providing visibility to the investors. The Union Budget 2021-22 laid a lot of emphasis on Asset Monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure and included a number of key announcements.
The National Monetisation Pipeline book will be released in the presence of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, and secretaries of relevant line ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline. (ANI)
