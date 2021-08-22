Left Menu

Rakshabandhan: Rahul Gandhi says Priyanka holds special place in his life

Wishing younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Rakshabandhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that she holds a special place in his life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 13:54 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: Rahul Gandhi's Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
Wishing younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Rakshabandhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that she holds a special place in his life. Further, he said that they (Rahul and Priyanka) are both friends and protectors of each other.

Taking to Facebook, the Congress leader wished everyone a happy Rakshabandhan while sharing a picture with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "There is a special place in my life for my sister's affection and support. We are each other's friends and protectors. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Rakshabandhan today," he posted in Hindi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended wishes to all on the occasion and shared a picture Rahul Gandhi writing that she hopes that every brother and sister would look out for each other, and share love and laughs as she does with hers.

"Best wishes for Rakshabandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all you brothers and sisters out there...may you always look out for each other, love each other and make each other laugh as much as we do," she tweeted. Rakshabandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. Traditionally, on this day, sisters symbolically express their love by tying a sacred thread around their brother's wrist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

