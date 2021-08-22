Left Menu

Bihar CM ties rakhis to trees on Rakshabandhan to spread awareness on environmental conservation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tied rakhis to trees in Patna on the occasion of Rakshabandhan to spread awareness on environmental conservation.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-08-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 14:18 IST
Bihar CM ties rakhis to trees on Rakshabandhan to spread awareness on environmental conservation
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ties rakhis to trees. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tied rakhis to trees in Patna on the occasion of Rakshabandhan to spread awareness on environmental conservation. The NDA-led Bihar government has been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day) since 2012 to protect Bihar's green cover.

Kumar urged people to plant saplings and save them to conserve the environment. "Since 2012, we have been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day). People should save trees, just like they save people," the Bihar CM said.

"We need to plant trees and save them to conserve the environment. The state government has been focusing on planting saplings under the Jal Jeewan Hariyali mission. The future generation is now aware of the environment conservation," he said. Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is celebrated with furore and enthusiasm across the country. Traditionally, on this day, sisters symbolically express their love by tying a sacred thread around their brother's wrist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021