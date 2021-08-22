Left Menu

Putin says Russia's 2021 grain crop at 127 mln tonnes will be adequate -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia's grain crop is likely to be around 127 million tonnes this year, down from 2020 but enough to meet the country's needs, Interfax news agency reported.

The crop would meet domestic demand and export needs, Putin told a meeting with the ruling United Russia party.

The figure corresponds with an earlier forecast of the Russian agriculture ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

