Putin says Russia's 2021 grain crop at 127 mln tonnes will be adequate -Ifax
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia's grain crop is likely to be around 127 million tonnes this year, down from 2020 but enough to meet the country's needs, Interfax news agency reported.
The crop would meet domestic demand and export needs, Putin told a meeting with the ruling United Russia party.
The figure corresponds with an earlier forecast of the Russian agriculture ministry.
