People in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur, UP's Moradabad tie rakhis to trees to spread conservation awareness
In a bid to spread awareness on environment conservation, people in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur and Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad tied rakhis to trees on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today.
In a bid to spread awareness on environment conservation, people in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur and Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad tied rakhis to trees on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today. "This year, we commemorated our relationship with the environment so that the next generation learns to grow and protect trees", said a local from Paschim Medinipur.
Anchal, a resident of Moradabad, said: "We have tied rakhis to trees and took a resolution of saving trees." Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. (ANI)
