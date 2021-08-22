Sanskrit is an ancient and modern language with deep philosophy, says PM Modi
On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Sanskrit is an ancient as well as modern language with deep philosophy.
On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Sanskrit is an ancient as well as modern language with deep philosophy. Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and shared his greetings with the people in Sanskrit.
In a tweet in Sanskrit, Prime Minister said, "This language is ancient as well as modern. There is also good poetry with deep philosophy in it. It is easy to use and is endowed with supreme vision. That is why more and more people should read the Sanskrit language. Wish you all a happy Sanskrit Day." World Sanskrit Day is observed on Shravana Poornima according to the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on August 22. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
