Left Menu

Sanskrit is an ancient and modern language with deep philosophy, says PM Modi

On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Sanskrit is an ancient as well as modern language with deep philosophy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 19:09 IST
Sanskrit is an ancient and modern language with deep philosophy, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Sanskrit is an ancient as well as modern language with deep philosophy. Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and shared his greetings with the people in Sanskrit.

In a tweet in Sanskrit, Prime Minister said, "This language is ancient as well as modern. There is also good poetry with deep philosophy in it. It is easy to use and is endowed with supreme vision. That is why more and more people should read the Sanskrit language. Wish you all a happy Sanskrit Day." World Sanskrit Day is observed on Shravana Poornima according to the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on August 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021