Left Menu

Uphold dignity of women, ensure a safe environment for them, says Venkaiah Naidu on Rakshabandhan

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged everyone to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 19:46 IST
Uphold dignity of women, ensure a safe environment for them, says Venkaiah Naidu on Rakshabandhan
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged everyone to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times. Naidu is on an official visit to Bengaluru. He celebrated Rakshabandhan at Raj Bhavan here with school children from various local schools.

Greeting the nation on this occasion, Naidu said that Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. "Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice-President's office tweeted.

According to Vice President's Secretariat, urging the people to treat everyone like their brothers and sisters, Naidu said that this would promote brotherhood and harmony among the citizens and would make our nation strong. Praising the age-old Indian family system, he said that it teaches us to respect the elderly and inculcates the spirit of sharing and caring among the youngsters.

Stating that sisters bring cheer and happiness in the house, he said that there are many Indian festivals that celebrate family relations and strengthen the bond of togetherness. Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021