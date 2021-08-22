Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham priests stage protest, demand to dissolve Devasthanam board

Kedarnath Dham priests staged a protest here on Sunday demanding to dissolve the Devasthanam board.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 20:37 IST
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham priests stage protest, demand to dissolve Devasthanam board
Visual of effigies burnt by the pilgrim priest in a protest against Devasthanam Board (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kedarnath Dham priests staged a protest here on Sunday demanding to dissolve the Devasthanam board. A fast is being observed by the priests in Kedarnath Dham in protest against the board, said the pilgrim priests.

The priests said that instead of dissolving the board, the government is expanding it and had announced that a high-level committee would be formed regarding Devasthanam, which they would not tolerate at all. The protesting priests also burnt effigies of Manohar Kant Dhyani, chairman of the high-level committee today.

The priests warned that, if this attitude of the government towards the board remains, then a battle will be fought across the board. "On Sunday, in Kedarnath Dham, the pilgrim priests took out a rally against the government and demonstrated. The government is saying that a high committee is being formed for talks with the pilgrimage priests and the high committee is not even formed yet," said Santosh Trivedi, a protesting priest.

"The priests said that Manohar Kant Dhyani has been made the chairman of the committee and Manohar Kant Dhyani is giving a statement that the Devasthanam board will remain the same. There will be no tampering with the board," further said Trivedi. "Giving a warning, the priests said that such conspiracies of the government will not be tolerated. Now the pilgrim priests have made up their mind to fight a one-sided battle against the government," added Trivedi.

The Devbhoomi Tirtha Purohit Haqhakudhari Mahapanchayat Samiti has announced a state-wide agitation from August 17 to protest the alleged delay in scrapping the Char Dham Devasthanam Board (CDDB). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021